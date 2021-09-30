ExpoCam truck show attracts thousands (Photo gallery)

The 2021 edition of the ExpoCam national trucking show attracted 4,374 people to Espace Saint-Hyacinthe on Sept. 22 and 23 — including 3,120 industry buyers and 1,254 exhibitors.

This was the first trucking show held in Canada since the beginning of Covid-19 and the first edition of ExpoCam presented at Espace Saint-Hyacinthe, on a site that includes four exhibition pavilions and a large outdoor parking lot.

(Photo: John G. Smith)

“We were proud just to be the first live trucking event in Canada since early 2020 but to have the attendance we did was a pleasant surprise. We knew we would have some people but the steady flow of over 3,000 proved to us that the trucking industry is ready to get back to normal,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media Quebec and Newcom Media Inc.

“For a first ExpoCam taking place in Saint-Hyacinthe, we are extremely satisfied with the quality and quantity of industry participants. This result confirms our choice in Espace Saint-Hyacinthe as the ideal exhibition place for future ExpoCam shows,” added Thierry Quagliata, ExpoCam show director.

The next edition of the national trucking show, Truck World, will be held at the International Centre in Toronto, from April 21 to 23, 2022.

The biennial ExpoCam show is produced by Newcom Media Quebec. Newcom also publishes trade magazines including Transport Routier, Today’s Trucking, Truck West, Truck & Trailer and Truck Tech, as well as their affiliated newsletters and websites including trucknews.com.