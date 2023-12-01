ExpoCam truck show returning to Montreal

ExpoCam, the biennial national truck show hosted in Quebec, will return to Montreal in 2025.

The longstanding event will be held Feb. 6-8, 2025, at the Palais de Congres de Montreal.

“While two successful editions of the show were based in Saint-Hyacinthe, attendees and exhibitors overwhelmingly told us that they would prefer a return to downtown Montreal,” said show director Thierry Quagliata. “We listened, we acted, and we will be ready to welcome everyone when we return to one of Canada’s most vibrant cities.”

Palais de Congres de Montreal offers 200,000 square feet for exhibits and feature areas, and 1,600 interior parking spaces. And the venue will be packed with vendors offering the latest products, technologies, and services for the trucking industry, Quagliata added.

The 2025 show will also feature the first appearance of a dedicated GreenTech feature area at ExpoCam – building on the feature’s debut during the 2024 Truck World show in Toronto. Truck World will run April 18-20, 2024, at the International Centre in Toronto.

Newcom Shows owns and operates ExpoCam, Truck World, and the Canadian Meetings and Events Expo. It also manages a portfolio of events including Toronto Market Week, the Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Exposition, Sign Expo Canada, and the Heat Pump Symposium.

Newcom Media — one of Canada’s largest B2B publishers — serves the trucking, financial services, insurance, dental, and retail sectors. Its trucking publications include Transport Routier and Today’s Trucking magazines, and the TransportRoutier.ca and TruckNews.com websites.