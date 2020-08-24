Fan voting opens in SuperRigs contest

HOUSTON, Texas – Fan voting for the People’s Choice Award is now open in the 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition, which is being held online because of Covid-19.

(Photo: Shell Rotella)

Drivers from across North America have entered their trucks for the beauty contest, the show’s organizers said Monday.

All of the entries can be viewed here.

There are awards in three categories, and for the Best of Show.

In addition, contestants and spectators can vote for the People’s Choice Award. The voting is open until Sept. 4.

Judging for each award category will take place from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, and winners will be announced daily from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 during the U.S. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.