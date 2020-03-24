FAST interviews postponed at border

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have postponed all FAST interviews scheduled between March 19 and May 1, the Canadian Trucking Alliance has reported.

Carriers and drivers can log into their Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) System account to reschedule appointments.

The Free and Secure Trade (FAST) commercial clearance program offers benefits such as dedicated lanes where they’re available, and minimizes the documents needed to clear the border.

“Interviews scheduled after May 1, 2020, may also be postponed, and the situation will be continually assessed,” the alliance said in a bulletin released yesterday afternoon.

“CBSA has also clarified that FAST members who have submitted an application for membership renewal prior to the expiry date on their card will maintain their membership and remain in active status for 18 months beyond the expiry date and will be allowed to access FAST designated lanes.”

Trusted traders who are members in Customs Self-Assessment (CSA) and Partners in Protection (PIP) who are up for re-validation will also maintain their trusted status as long as they continue to comply with program requirements, the CTA adds.

Dedicated FAST lanes are located at Sarnia, Fort Erie, and Windsor, Ont.; Pacific Highway, B.C.; and Emerson, Man.

FAST membership cars for drivers are traditionally valid for five years.