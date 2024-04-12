FGI to open first Nova Scotia location next week
Fort Garry Industries (FGI) will open its first branch and product distribution center in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 15.
Located at 320 Higney Ave., the 35,000 sq.-ft. facility is the company’s first step toward serving the growing commercial vehicle market in Atlantic Canada, according to the news release.
“The strategic location of our Dartmouth branch ensures seamless support for all our valued customers in the region. FGI is excited to serve the Atlantic Canadian market with the same commitment to excellence that has defined us for over 100 years,” the company announced.
