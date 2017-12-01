Fleet Brake set to acquire Pulse Heavy Duty

Dartmouth, N.S. — Fleet Brake anounced today that it has acquire the assets of Pulse Heavy Duty in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The deal is expected to close on December 15.

It is Fleet Brake’s intention to re-open the Pulse Heavy Duty location as a branch of Fleet Brake.

Darin White, a principal of Pulse Heavy Duty, and a former branch manager and regional manager of Parts for Trucks has partnered with Fleet Brake to lead its Halifax operations. He will be joined by his wife Janice Rigby, former sales support manager at Parts for Trucks.

“We look forward to expanding our network to service the Atlantic region. We intend to maintain and build on Pulse Heavy Duty’s history and reputation of service and dependability,” says president of Fleet Brake, John Bzeta.