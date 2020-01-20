Fleet Complete adds execs

TORONTO, Ont. – Fleet Complete has hired two new executives to help lead the next phase of its expansion with a $1-billion revenue target by 2024.

Richard Eyram has been named chief revenue officer and Cynthia Schyff has been appointed chief financial officer of the company. Eyram comes from Salesforce, while Schyff joins the company from Blue Ant Media.

“We are very proud to have both Cynthia and Richard join our C-suite ranks; together, they will be a force of nature,” says Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. “We are thrilled that such high-caliber professionals, with massive-growth experience, chose to pursue their careers at Fleet Complete with a goal of bringing us to the $1-billion revenue mark.”