Fleet reps tout U.S. tax cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representatives from three carriers belonging to the American Trucking Associations (ATA) visited the White House Rose Garden today, touting tax relief under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The executives and employees from Werner Enterprises, Crete Carrier Corporation, and TCW told President Donald Trump how the cuts have helped carriers increase employee compensation, invest in new equipment, and expand operations.

“Mr. President, you care about truck drivers, and it shows,” said Werner driver Quinton Ward. “Thank you so much for fighting for us. This tax law means a better future for me, and a significant pay increase this year. As a result, my sister and I are planning a cruise with our family.”

“Putting truckers in a position to have their voices heard on important issues is a critical part of what we do at ATA,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “Our industry could not ask for better representatives than these to talk about the benefits of the president’s tax reform package.”

It’s not the first time association members have supported the tax cuts. The association advocated for the act and hosted Trump at a rally in Harrisburg, Pa., in October 2017. According to a survey in January, 50% of member carriers were planning to increase wages or offer bonuses as a result of tax reform, and 47% were planning to invest tax cuts in new equipment.

Trump told workers at the event that the cuts make it possible to “keep more of your hard-earned money.”

TCW was represented at the event by company president Dave Manning, chairman of ATA, and driver David Livingston; Werner was represented by Ward, president and CEO Derek Leathers, driver Marvin Fielder, and associate Kathryn Oswald; and Crete was represented by CEO and chairman Tonn Ostergard, vice chair Holly Ostergard, and driver Jeff Tetzloff.

“ATA championed for these tax cuts because, as truckers, we knew full well how they would boost not only our industry, but the larger economy, too,” said Manning. “We’re only a few months into them becoming law, yet we can already see their effects in our operations and in a growing economy.”

“In the past three months, I got raises that will provide me and my family over $4,000 annually,” said Tetzloff. “The extra money in my check provides me and my family freedom and flexibility. Also, the significant increase in my company-provided profit sharing and 401K plan provides me additional retirement security, lessening my dependence on Social Security.”

“To fully understand the true size and scale of this law’s impact on our company, I point to some concrete numbers: We have increased our capital expenditures for 2018 by $127 million, or 64%, over the previous year – 90% of which was for newer and safer trucks,” said Leathers. “For our employees, we are increasing driver pay by more than $24 million – an average increase of $2,400 per driver.”