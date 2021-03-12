Fleet Safety Council conference to remain online

The Fleet Safety Council’s annual educational conference will continue in an online format in 2021.

The virtual event – scheduled for Oct. 1, 2021 – follows a similar format that moved online in 2020 because of pandemic-related safety precautions.

“The 2020 conference was held in a virtual format and saw a record-breaking crowd of more than 200 attendees,” the council says in a related notice.

“While the conference is still months away, the conference planning committee felt that with the current situation in Ontario and around the world, with regard to Covid-19, it was in the best interest of our delegates, our communities, and everyone’s health to maintain an online format again in 2021.”

Fleet Safety Council members include driver trainers and safety professionals.