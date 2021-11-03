Fleetrite network expands, adds Peterborough location

Navistar has opened five additional Fleetrite aftermarket parts locations within its network – including one in Ontario.

Winslow-Gerolamy Motors in Peterborough, Ont., has been added along with Sun State International in Tampa, Fla., and Peterson Trucks in Portland and Eugene, Ore., as well as San Leandro, Calif.

The North American network now includes 16 retail locations across North America. And the OEM plans to open 20 Fleetrite retail locations and standalone stores by the end of 2021, with a goal of opening 50 locations by 2025.

Fleetrite stores feature more than 100 product lines and more than 15,000 parts. Recently added parts include air disc brakes, filters, safety items, cargo control, trailer parts, and grille guards.