Fleetstop Trailers adds Chatha to sales team

CALGARY, Alta. — Fleetstop Trailers has appointed Chanmukh (Chan) Chatha as a regional account manager for sales.

Chatha brings over 13 years of customer and product experience in the heavy-duty automotive industry, the company said.

“His broad knowledge will be an excellent addition to the Fleetstop/Fleet Brake business development and customer support network,” it said.

Chatha has an MBA in marketing management from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, India. He is fluent in Punjabi, Hindi and English.

Fleetstop Trailers is a Western Canadian full-service trailer sales and leasing company.