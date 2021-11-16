Flooding shuts B.C. highways

Conditions have continued to deteriorate in B.C. due to heavy flooding, with more roads being heavily damaged and closed overnight.

Reports indicate Vancouver has now been cut off from the rest of Canada by road, a news release from the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada said.

Tank Hill on B.C. Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, (Photo: B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure)

Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley was closed in both directions as of 7 p.m. Monday, a government news release said.

The highway closure is between Highway 11 and No. 3 Road and is necessary due to the flood warning on the Sumas River.

Highway 7 also remains closed due to flooding and debris.

Aerial view of slide impacting B.C. Highway 7 near Seabird Island. (Photo: B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure)

The storm forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes on Monday, including the entire community of Merritt, news reports said.

Unrelenting rain drenched much of the province, causing flooding, mudslides, rockslides and widespread highway closures between the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior.

Debris on BC Highway 5 near Ten Mile. ( (Photo: B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure)

Landslides and flooding also cut off access to nearly two-dozen roads in the City of Abbotsford.

“Please avoid all travel to Abbotsford and the surrounding areas,” DriveBC tweeted. “Emergency crews dealing with extensive flooding and any additional traffic volume will hamper their efforts. Highways are closed until further notice.”

The B.C. Trucking Association said its thoughts are with those affected by the devastating floods. The association and its members will work with the provincial government and local organizations to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

By the time the rain began winding down Monday afternoon, many parts of the province received 100-250 mm over the course of the previous 36 hours, and some even more than that, the Weather Network said. On average, most communities typically see no more than 250 mm of rain for the entire month of November. Strong winds, with gusts up to 90 km/h, were also still howling through Monday night.

Flooding on Highway 5. (Photo: B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure)

Snowfall and winter storm warnings replaced rainfall advisories on Tuesday for areas including Fraser Canyon and Fraser Valley along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merrit.

For details on road closures visit https://drivebc.ca/#listView&severity=Major&xtg=Major%20Events