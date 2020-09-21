FMCSA announces new CMV panel

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is launching a new panel to provide feedback on critical issues facing the commercial driving community such as safety, hours-of-service regulations and parking.

The panel will be comprised of 20 to 25 drivers from all sectors of the CMV industry, the FMCSA said Friday.

The goal is to capture the wide array of viewpoints and experiences within the CMV community, it said.

In the past few months, the agency has focused on hearing directly from commercial drivers and incorporating their opinions and concerns into its safety initiatives.

“Truck drivers and other commercial vehicle operators are American heroes who have stepped up during the current public health emergency to keep our economy moving, so their input is essential to strengthening safety on the roads,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.