FMCSA doubles random drug testing rate to 50%

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has raised the random drug testing rate for controlled substances for commercial drivers to 50% from the current 25% of driver positions.

The change went into effect Jan. 1, an announcement published in the Federal Register said.

The FMCSA said it is required to raise the minimum annual random testing rate when it receives reports indicating that the positive rate is equal to or greater than 1%.

“Based on the results of the 2018 FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Testing Survey, the positive rate for controlled substances random testing increased to 1%,” it said.

“Therefore, the agency will increase the controlled substances minimum annual percentage rate for random controlled substances testing to 50% of the average number of driver positions.”

The minimum rate for random alcohol testing will remain at 10%, it said.