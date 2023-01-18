Fontaine Fifth Wheel names Hernandez VP

Juan Hernandez has been named Fontaine Fifth Wheel Company’s vice-president – sales and marketing, giving him responsibility for OEM and aftermarket sales and marketing in North America.

He previously served in trucking-related roles for companies such as Flexfab, where he was HDT business unit director.

“His energy, enthusiasm and genuine commitment to customers make him a perfect fit at Fontaine,” said Paige Petroni, president.

Juan Hernandez (Photo: Fontaine Fifth Wheel)

“Even with the difficulties facing our industry these last few years, I understand that Fontaine maintained a strong global supply chain and offers customers the fastest lead times in the industry,” Hernandez said.

Fontaine Fifth Wheel is part of Marmon Holdings – a business owned by Berkshire Hathaway that operates more than 400 manufacturing, distribution, and service facilities. It is headquartered in Alabama and has production facilities in Matamoros, Mexico, and Lowton, England.