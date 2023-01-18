Fontaine Fifth Wheel names Hernandez VP
Juan Hernandez has been named Fontaine Fifth Wheel Company’s vice-president – sales and marketing, giving him responsibility for OEM and aftermarket sales and marketing in North America.
He previously served in trucking-related roles for companies such as Flexfab, where he was HDT business unit director.
“His energy, enthusiasm and genuine commitment to customers make him a perfect fit at Fontaine,” said Paige Petroni, president.
“Even with the difficulties facing our industry these last few years, I understand that Fontaine maintained a strong global supply chain and offers customers the fastest lead times in the industry,” Hernandez said.
Fontaine Fifth Wheel is part of Marmon Holdings – a business owned by Berkshire Hathaway that operates more than 400 manufacturing, distribution, and service facilities. It is headquartered in Alabama and has production facilities in Matamoros, Mexico, and Lowton, England.
Have your say
