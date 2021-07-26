Forward Air extending LTL service into Vancouver

Tennessee-headquartered Forward Air Corporation is expanding its expedited less-than truckload (LTL) service in Vancouver, using an unnamed local partner.

The company noted in a related press release that it opened more than 20 facilities in 2021, and that it is the “fastest expedited carrier servicing western Canada.”

(Photo: istock)

“Opening Vancouver allows us to improve freight clearance procedures, which means reduced transit times for our customers. From this facility, we can transfer through Seattle and meet our current expedited schedule servicing the lower 48 states. We are also supporting regional business with a world class pickup and delivery service,” said chairman, president and CEO Tom Schmitt.

The direct expedited LTL service now connects western Canada to Forward’s U.S. and Canadian networks, as well as a portfolio of freight management services involving LTL, truckload, intermodal drayage, and final mile activities, the company says.

Forward operates about 200 facilities employing more than 4,000 people in the U.S.