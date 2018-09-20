Fountain Tire hands out free coffee at ‘truck-thru’ along Coquihalla Highway

HOPE, B.C. – Looking for a cup of joe, and looking for one quick?

Truckers traveling the Coquihalla Highway in B.C. are in luck. Fountain Tire has set up a pop-up drive-thru at the Box Canyon Rest Area handing out free cups of coffee to truck drivers.

Drivers can remain in their trucks and actually drive their tractor-trailers through to get a coffee, adding convenience and reducing downtime.

“Most roadside stops aren’t built for truck drivers to get in and out of quickly,” said Nelson Tonn, vice-president of sales at Fountain Tire. “The truck-thru is Fountain Tire’s way of saying we understand the challenges drivers face. We want to give back to our customers in the trucking community and meet drivers’ needs right where they are – on the road.”

The truck-thru was set up Sept. 19 and will run until Sept. 23, with snacks being handed out in addition to hot cups of coffee.

“Transport and delivery vehicles have one thing in common: they need to get where they’re going on time,” Tonn said. “Downtime can be a major concern for drivers and fleet managers, and something as simple as getting a cup of coffee can cost them time.”

