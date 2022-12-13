Four Canadian fleets among TCA safety award division winners

Four Canadian fleets are among the 18 division winners in the 47th Annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition, announced by the Truckload Carriers Association.

Mill Creek, Elgin Motor Freight, Trans-West Logistics, and Bison Transport were among the Canadian winners.

These annual awards identify truckload carriers that have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to safety through presenting the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles in each of six mileage-based divisions.

“TCA’s membership continues to prioritize safety and find new ways to improve and innovate,” said TCA president Jim Ward. “We are extremely proud of these 18 companies for their stellar safety performances this past year, and we look forward to presenting them with these awards at our upcoming annual convention in March.”

The 18 division winners will compete for one of two grand prizes – one for carriers with a total annual mileage less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles.

Grand prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2023 in Orlando, Fla., set for March 4-7.

The 2022 TCA Fleet Safety Award division winners are:

Division 1 (less than 5 million miles)

1st place – JR Kays Trucking, Clarendon, PA

2nd place – Nagle Toledo, Walbridge, OH

3rd place – FTC Transportation, Oklahoma City, OK

Division 2 (less than 5 – 14.99 million miles)

1st place – Mill Creek Motor Freight, Ayr, ON

2nd place – Garner Trucking, Findlay, OH

3rd place – M&W Transportation, Nashville, TN

Division 3 (less than 15 – 24.99 million miles)

1st place – Chalk Mountain Services, Fort Worth, TX

2nd place – Elgin Motor Freight, London, ON

3rd place – PI & I Motor Express, Hubbard, OH

Division 4 (less than 25 – 49.99 million miles)

1st place – Trans-West Logistics, Lachine, QC

2nd place – Johnson Feed, Canton, SD

3rd place – Big M Transportation, Blue Mountain, MS

Division 5 (less than 50 – 99.99 million miles)

1st place – Leonard’s Express, Farmington, NY

2nd place – Millis Transfer, Black River Falls, WI

3rd place – Wilson Logistics, Strafford, MO

Division 6 (less than 100 million or more miles)

1st place – Bison Transport, Winnipeg, MB

2nd place – CFI, Joplin, MO

3rd place – Melton Truck Lines, Tulsa, MO