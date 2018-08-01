Frost & Sullivan names Geotab as Company of the Year

TORONTO, Ont. — Geotab announced it has been named the 2018 North American Company of the Year in the commercial fleet telematics industry by Frost & Sullivan.

“At Geotab, we understand that our success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our staff, our partners, our resellers and our customers,” said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “We are very excited to be acknowledged for our leadership by a renowned research firm such as Frost & Sullivan, and are grateful to everyone who has helped to bring our innovations to life and has helped Geotab achieve unprecedented growth in the telematics industry.”

Frost & Sullivan emphasized the company’s focus on technology as well as its competitive hardware and service pricing as key factors contributing to Geotab’s success. Additionally, the research firm praised Geotab’s open platform and SDK as a key industry differentiator that has positioned the company’s solution as one of the most scalable and expandable on the market.

“Frost & Sullivan believes that Geotab’s strong research focus into futuristic areas such as smart city initiatives, environmental stewardship and stringent data security protocols have kept it ahead of the growth curve,” added Krishna Chaithanya, Frost & Sullivan analyst.

Geotab today also announced that it has plans to hire nearly 100 new positions across the fields of engineering support, embedded systems development, software development, sales and account management, administration and operations.

“Geotab is built on a culture of transparency, trust and teamwork, but the core of that really lies with our dynamic team members,” said Lindy Theron, vice-president of human resources at Geotab. “With InsideGeotab, we are not only empowering our staff to show why they love where they work, we are inviting the future Geotabbers of the world to confidently choose a career – and a company – that is right for them.”