Fuso names new manager, field services

Logan Township, NJ — Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America announced today that it has promoted Gene Hedbany to manager, Field Services.

In his new position, Hedbany will divide his time between Fuso headquarters in Logan Township, New Jersey, and traveling in the field with the company’s field service manager staff.

Hedbany joined Mitsubishi Fuso in 1994 as a product support/field service manager (PSM) and, with the exception of a short stint in sales, Hedbany has been a dedicated product support manager throughout his tenure at Fuso, working closely with dealer personnel and customers for nearly 23 years.

According to Jecka Glasman, Fuso’s president and CEO, “Gene’s extensive field and dealer knowledge will serve him well in his new position and makes him a valuable asset to the service department and to Fuso.”