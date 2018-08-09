GCR Tires & Service hires new director of marketing and merchandising

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas announced Taylor Vernier has joined the company as director of marketing and merchandising for the GCR Tires & Service (GCR) business.

In this role, Vernier will lead all marketing activities for the commercial tire and service network, overseeing advertising, promotion and digital activities. The role previously was held by Jon Kimpel, who accepted a research and development position working with the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center earlier this year.

“Taylor has a proven track record of implementing effective marketing strategies across multiple sales channels,” said Philip Dobbs, chief marketing officer, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “His customer-centric approach will ensure GCR continues to fulfill its brand promise of delivering genuine, complete, reliable service to every customer, every time.”

Prior to joining Bridgestone, Vernier spent 10 years of his career at Russell Athletic, a Fruit of the Loom business, in various marketing and channel development roles, including serving as senior marketing manager for the Team Sports Division, senior director of marketing and most recently, senior director of product management. He began his career in marketing at Newell Rubbermaid and worked in sales and marketing roles at Clear Channel Broadcasting and Lifeguard Medical Solutions.