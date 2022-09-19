Gincor Werx acquires Drivetec Manufacturing

Gincor Werx will acquire Drivetec Manufacturing effective Oct. 1, incorporating its expertise in hydraulics, drivelines, suspension systems, and vehicle alterations.

“Drivetec has a solid reputation for providing parts and service which will align well with our growth strategy moving forward,” Gincor Werx president and CEO Luc Stang said in a press release.

“The geographic presence provides more flexibility for our customers, meeting their needs closer to home.”

Drivetec facilities are located in Scarborough, Oshawa, and Sudbury, Ontario.

(Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Stang said it will “business as usual” as Drivetec is integrated into the Gincor Werx family.

The acquisition marks just the latest deal by the company with products including dump bodies, snow and ice equipment, flat decks and van bodies, and trailer offerings that include heavy-haul, tag, step-deck and live-bottom equipment.

Gincor Werx acquired JC Trailers in 2016, and Durabody industries in 2015.

It has existing facilities in several Ontario communities including Blenheim, Carleton Place, Keswick, Mattawa, Newmarket, and Kingston.