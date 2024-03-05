Gincor Werx buys Wiltsie Truck Bodies
Gincor Werx, based in Newmarket, Ont., has announced it acquired Wiltsie Truck Bodies on Feb. 29, 2024.
Wiltsie, located in Aylmer, Ont., offers a line of products including dump trucks, truck bodies, pony trailers and flat decks.
Wiltsie also offers parts and service support including truck body repairs, sandblasting and painting, custom fabrication, wheelbase changes, and lift-axle calibrations.
“Gincor is proud to carry on the Canadian-owned tradition that Russ Wiltsie and his family have been running for over 60 years,” the company said in a statement.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.