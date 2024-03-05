Gincor Werx buys Wiltsie Truck Bodies

Gincor Werx, based in Newmarket, Ont., has announced it acquired Wiltsie Truck Bodies on Feb. 29, 2024.

Wiltsie, located in Aylmer, Ont., offers a line of products including dump trucks, truck bodies, pony trailers and flat decks.

Wiltsie also offers parts and service support including truck body repairs, sandblasting and painting, custom fabrication, wheelbase changes, and lift-axle calibrations.

“Gincor is proud to carry on the Canadian-owned tradition that Russ Wiltsie and his family have been running for over 60 years,” the company said in a statement.