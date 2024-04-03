Glasvan wins Great Dane’s 2023 dealer of the year award

Ontario-headquartered Glasvan dealership received Great Dane’s 2023 dealer of the year award. The award was announced at the annual King Pin Award event, that recognizes sales and distribution achievements across Great Dane’s dealerships in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America.



“Glasvan Great Dane’s dedication and pledge to excellence has not only upheld the legacy of generations but also sets a new benchmark for success,” said Rob Ulsh, Great Dane’s vice-president, dealer and international sales.

Adam Stevens, Glasvan sales representative, was also recognized with his seventh King Pin award for providing outstanding customer service. The Glasvan team includes another 2023 award recipient Tom Pepper, a sales specialist who is a Lifetime King Pin recipient with 10 previous recognitions.