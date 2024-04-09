Globocam to open first Ontario dealership
Globocam, the Montreal-based heavy-duty truck dealership in Quebec, announced it will open a sales, parts, and service dealership in the Cornwall region.
This is the company’s first opening outside of Quebec and its seventh location since 2016.
“The strategic Cornwall region, located on major highways, represents much more than a business opportunity,” said Maxime Boyer, Globocam’s president, adding it marks the company’s promise to provide well-rounded service for customers travelling from east to west.
