MEMA names 2023 board of directors

Marc Blackman, president and CEO of Gold Eagle, will serve as chairman of MEMA’s board of directors in 2023.

Other executive committee members with the vehicle supplier association include first vice-chairman Kurk Wilks, president and CEO of Mann + Hummel; and second vice-president Jon Husby, president and CEO of ADAC automotive. Bill Long is the association’s president and CEO, while Peter Butterfield, chairman and CEO of Omega Environmental Technologies, is an officer.

Marc Blackman (Photo: MEMA)

“Our board members are meaningful industry leaders with the knowledge and commitment to help MEMA and members succeed,” Long said in a press release.

New to the board this year are Mike Alcala, president and CEO of GNS NA; Mike Carr, CEO of Cardone; Bruce Ronning, senior vice-president – global sales and commercial operations at DriV/Tenneco; and Sandy Stojkovski, CEO & head of electrification at Vitesco.

They join existing board members Justin Greenberg, president and CEO of DieselCore; Dominic Grote, president & CEO of Grote; Matt Joy, CEO of Hendrickson; Tim Musgrave, CEO of Pressure Systems; Chris Pruitt, president and CEO of East Penn; and Eric Steinbecher, Schaeffler’s president – automotive market.