Goodyear names Zamarro VP finance

AKRON, Ohio – Goodyear has appointed Christina Zamarro vice- president of finance. She has also been named treasurer, replacing Peter Rapin who is retiring next month.

Rapin will remain with the company until October to ensure a seamless transition, Goodyear said Wednesday.

Zamarro will report to Darren Wells, executive vice-president and chief financial officer.

“Christina’s deep knowledge of our business and industry, as well as deep treasury experience, make her uniquely qualified to lead Goodyear’s treasury function,” said Wells.

Zamarro joined Goodyear in 2007. She has an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs 63,000 people in 21 countries.