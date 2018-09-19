Goodyear rolls out most fuel-efficient tire yet at IAA

HANNOVER, Germany – Goodyear launched its first-ever full silica tread compound tire at the IAA truck show in Germany.

The new tire, called Fuelmax Performance, is what Goodyear says is its most fuel-efficient tire to date. The tire has hit the European grade A for fuel efficiency and met full Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake winter tire requirements.

According to David Anckaeart, v.p. of Goodyear Commercial Tires Europe, the new tires will help long-haul European fleets save money on fuel, while meeting the EU’s ambitious CO2 targets (heavy duty vehicles are to reduce their CO2 emissions by 15% in 2020, and 30% by 2030.) Goodyear estimated that fleets in Europe using the tires would save up to 290,000 Euros in fuel costs and 557 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

“Tires are crucial for sustainable mobility and are core components of vehicle performance,” Anckaert said. “The new Goodyear Fuelmax Performance tires demonstrate our understanding of the challenges and opportunities that environmental objectives pose for our customers. They further show our commitment to supporting OEMs and fleets in achieving those objectives and reducing costs.”