Google Doodle thanks delivery workers

TORONTO, Ont. – The top search engine in the world is giving thanks to those who keep physical goods on the move during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today’s Google Doodle – an illustration that greets users on the home page – is an homage to packaging, shipping and delivery workers.

“As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines,” the company says in a statement. “Today, we’d like to say: To all packaging, shipping, and delivery workers, thank you.”

This is the latest in a series of illustrations that recognize doctors and nurses, teachers, food service workers, and other essential service providers. The launch coincided with the start of National Public Health Week in the U.S.

Google Doodles have altered the logo in the past to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the contributions of artists, pioneers and scientists.

The concept of a Google Doodle emerged in 1998, when founders played with the corporate logo to coincide with the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

“The placed a stick figure drawing behind the second ‘o’ in the word, Google, and the revised logo was intended as a comical message to Google users that the founders were ‘out of office,’” the company says.

In 2000 intern Dennis Hwang, now a webmaster, produced a doodle to recognize Bastile Day. It was so well received that he was appointed Chief Doodler.

The team of illustrators has created more than 4,000 of the famed Doodles ever since.

How did we discover facts like that? We Googled them.