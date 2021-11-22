Government agencies, industry reps join forces to restore B.C. supply chain

A new supply chain recovery working group has government departments and industry groups joining forces to restore the flow of goods through B.C.

Formed on Friday, it is developing options to move essential goods and materials, and will prioritize the best routes and available capacity across all transportation modes, while balancing community needs and economic interest. It will also consider options for diverting traffic or establishing new logistics chains in the province, according to a related release.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

“The B.C. government will work with all stakeholders to reopen our essential transportation corridors as quickly as possible,” said B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming.

The B.C. Trucking Association is bringing a trucking-specific voice to the discussions, joining other participants including federal and provincial departments and ministries, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the Vancouver International Airport Authority, the B.C. Marine Terminal Operators Association, the Retail Council of Canada, the Canadian Fuels Association, representatives from British Columbia’s tow boat industry, the Gateway Council of B.C., the B.C. Chamber of Shipping, CN Rail, and CP Rail, among others.

“The Government of Canada is extremely concerned with the flooding situation in British Columbia, and we stand ready to provide support any way we can,” said federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. “The quality of our transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of our trade corridors directly benefit the lives of Canadians. It is important to work together to determine how best to ensure Canada’s gateways stay strong, resilient and safe.”