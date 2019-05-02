Great Dane awards suppliers for service

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Great Dane has recognized two of its supply partners with service awards.

Executives from Great Dane presented Hendrickson International and Rockland Flooring with awards at the 2019 Truck Trailer Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Annual Convention on April 25 in Bonita Springs, Fla.

“The strength of the current market has provided many opportunities for our industry, but it has also come with many challenges, including shortages of essential equipment parts,” said Dean Engelage, president of Great Dane. “We wanted to show our immense gratitude to Hendrickson and Rockland for standing by Great Dane.”

Keeping up with record-high production volumes is an industrywide issue that has been especially taxing on parts suppliers. Understanding the challenges its suppliers were facing, Great Dane recognized Hendrickson and Rockland for helping the company to fulfill orders despite the intense industry demand.

“Great Dane is fortunate to have built such strong relationships with quality partners like Hendrickson and Rockland, who have gone above and beyond to support us during this period of unprecedented demand,” Engelage said. “We understand the pressures our suppliers are facing, and we are extremely grateful to these upstanding companies for their commitment to helping keep Great Dane on top.”