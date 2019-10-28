Great Dane debuts FleetPulse trailer tracking system

ATLANTA, Ga. — Great Dane has launched a new trailer telematics system at the North America Commercial Vehicle Show.

FleetPulse has been three years in the making.

The company said it first consulted with fleets to determine what information they want before FleetPulse was designed.

“Discussions were held with fleet managers, maintenance providers and dispatch and operations employees, to see what they want from a trailer tracking system,” the company said.

Sensors are hardwired into the trailer to reliably provide accurate data, it said. Component suppliers’ own data will be integrated into the platform.

Already, Great Dane has integrated Wabco’s iABS and Grote’s Guardian, the company said. This allows FleetPulse to provide data related to the braking system and lighting.

Great Dane also chose to use non-proprietary sensors, so they can be used in other trailer makes as well. Exactly how fleets use the system will depend on the fleets’ needs.

“Our work is nowhere near complete,” said Michael Molitor, director of business development.

“The goals and visions we have for Fleet Pulse are much grander than just telematics. What we see today is really just the start.”

Fleet Pulse is available on Great Dane trailers in the U.S. and Canada.