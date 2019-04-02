Great Dane opens three new flatbed distributions centers across the U.S.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Great Dane announced today that it has established three new flatbed trailer distribution centers located across the United States.

The new locations include Trudell Trailers in Milwaukee, Minnesota; Northeast Great Dane in Florida, New York; and Crossroads Trailer in Denver, Colorado.

“We are excited to welcome these three new locations to our roster of distribution centers, so that we can provide even better and faster service in these key areas of the country,” said Keith Monroe, Great Dane’s director of flatbed product sales. “With the increase in U.S. oil production and construction spending over the past few years, the demand for flatbed trailers has increased exponentially. In order to meet that need, we expanded our flatbed stock program and are continuing to add more distribution centers across the country.”

In addition to the three new locations, Great Dane also has five other distribution centers. These include Crossroads Trailer in Albert Lea, Minnesota; Great Dane’s flatbed manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Tennessee; and Great Dane’s corporate-owned branches in Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Great Dane’s stock flatbed program features Freedom flatbed trailers constructed of steel, aluminum or a combination of both in various configurations, including:

Freedom SE all-steel flatbeds available in 48- or 53-foot models with extendable options to 80- or 90-feet.

Freedom LT steel-aluminum combination flatbeds available in 48- or 53-foot, straight or drop deck models.

Freedom XP all-aluminum flatbeds available in 48- or 53-foot models and backed by the industry’s only 10-year warranty.

A range of additional specifications are also available to choose from, including toolboxes, tire inflation systems, coil packages, cargo restraints and more.

Great Dane spreads its stock throughout its branches, dealerships and distribution centers. The company also has the unique ability to pull stock from any location across its nationwide network in order to meet a customer’s specific needs.

“In the flatbed world, customers want to be able to see, touch and purchase trailers right on the lot, so having stock on the ground is a top priority for Great Dane,” Monroe said.