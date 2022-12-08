Grote Industries expands Mexico facility

Grote Industries announced an expansion of its engineering design center and production facility, Grote Industries de Mexico, in Apodaca, Mexico.

In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. Grote Industries de Mexico has been operating in Mexico since 1993 and employs more than 600 people.

From left, Antonio Leal, general manager, Grote Industries de Mexico; Dominic Grote, president and CEO, Grote Industries; and Hector Morales, secretary of town hall, Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. (Photo: Grote Industries)

“The expansion of Grote Industries de Mexico underscores Grote’s ongoing commitment to embrace new opportunities and create the kind of industry-leading products that customers around the globe have come to rely on,” said Dominic Grote, president and CEO of Grote Industries.

Antonio Leal, general manager of Grote Industries de Mexico, added, “The expansion of Grote Industries de Mexico will ensure that our capacity for innovative product development and production is able to grow along with our customers’ needs well into the future.”