Ground breaks for Gordie Howe Bridge

WINDSOR, Ont. – Ground has officially broken on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, beginning full-scale construction of a six-lane, 2.5-km cable-stay span to link Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich.

It should be open to traffic as early as 2022.

“With over 2.6 million trucks a year crossing between Windsor and Detroit, carrying $1.6 million in trade per minute, today’s ceremony paves the way for a brighter trading future under the newly minted USMCA agreement,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance chairman Scott Smith. “Although more details are needed, potential cross-border program modernization under the USMCA agreement can potentially be adapted into new plaza construction – a tremendous benefit toward the future growth of cross border trade.”

The alliance participated in the groundbreaking and a related U.S. ceremony earlier this summer. Canada is the sole financial investor in the bridge.

“As the owner of a fleet whose equipment crosses into Michigan each day, my company and our customers welcome the introduction of added capacity into the U.S. The Gordie Howe Bridge adds extra market security to the supply chain which will undoubtedly bring a positive investment climate for the trucking industry and its customers who depend on efficient ports of entry into the United States,” said Steve Ondejko, chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association. “Today is a good day for Canadian business.”