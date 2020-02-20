Groupe Hugo acquires Stargate Manufacturing

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Groupe Hugo Corp., a maker of specialized semi-trailers, has acquired Stargate Manufacturing of Milton, Ont., the company announced Wednesday.

Stargate, which makes dump trailers, straight truck bodies and transfer trailers, employs about 80 people.

Hugo Corp.’s purchase of Stargate from brothers Domenic and Lorenzo Zangrilli came two years after the company acquired BWS Manufacturing of New Brunswick.

The transaction closed Tuesday.

The acquisition is part of company president Hugo St-Cyr’s plans to make Groupe Hugo a leader in specialized semi-trailers in North America.

Groupe Hugo will now have 215 employees, and sales of $80 million, the company said.