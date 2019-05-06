Guilbault’s Lecours named Quebec Driver of the Year

TREMBLANT, Que. – Gerard Lecours, a driver-instructor who has worked with Groupe Guilbault for 24 years, has been named the Volvo Trucks Quebec Driver of the Year.

The honor was recognized during the 68th annual meeting of the Quebec Trucking Association.

Lecours covers Quebec, the Maritimes, and Ontario, and has traveled 4.6 million km without a collision. He has also participated twice in the provincial truck driving championships, and is one of the association’s Road Ambassadors.