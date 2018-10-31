Haldex and Wabash to continue partnership

KANSAS CITY, Miss. – Haldex and Wabash National Corporation announced today that they have mutually executed a Long Term Agreement through 2021.

The new agreement outlines Haldex is to be the standard brake adjuster and actuator supplier on Wabash, Transcraft, Benson, Brenner, Beall, Walker and Bulk trailers.

“Haldex has a long term relationship with Wabash being standard position for the Haldex Self Adjusting Automatic Brake Adjuster and GoldSeal Actuator since 2009 and we continue to grow that relationship. As a leading supplier of ABA’s and Actuators in North America, we continue to strive to be best in class and quality and offer superior customer service to our customers,” said Walter Frankiewicz, senior vice-president North America sales.