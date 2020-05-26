Haldex appoints Matt Resch VP, OEM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Haldex Americas has appointed Matt Resch vice-president, OEM and fleet sales, the company announced Tuesday..

In this newly created role, Resch will take on full responsibility for the OEM truck, trailer and national fleet sales.

He will also assume duties previously held by Dan Debord, who has departed Haldex, the company said.

“I am pleased that we have an internal candidate so capable of filling this important role for Haldex,” said Walter Frankiewicz, president of Haldex Americas.

“With 18 years at Haldex, Resch has a long, successful history, learning the business from the ground up, in both times of expansion and reduction in the industry,” the company said.

Haldex manufactures braking and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses.