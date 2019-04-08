Hankoook Tire Canada names new president and CEO

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Hankook Tire Canada has named In Hyuk Rhee its new president and CEO.

During a career with Hankook Tire spanning back to 1993, Rhee has achieved the outstanding accolades of serving as both manager of the Motorsports team at Hankook Global as well as manager of marketing strategy at Hankook’s European headquarters.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play an expanded role within our organization as president and CEO of Hankook Tire Canada,” said Rhee. “I am committed to the continued growth of Hankook Tire both in the Canadian market and on a global scale. As a global leader in innovation and high-quality products, I am dedicated to our continued mission to provide Canadians from coast to coast with tires that enhance their driving experience.”