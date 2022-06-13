Harrison, Shantz secure President’s Award from PMTC

Two past chairmen of the Private Motor Trucking Council of Canada have been honored with the organization’s President’s Award – a recognition that has been presented just twice before.

John Harrison and Dennis Shantz join former president Bruce Richards, who won the first honor in 2015, and Richard Lalonde who was recognized in 2017.

Harrison joined PMTC’s board of directors in 2011, serving as chairman from 2016 to 2018.

Dennis Shantz (right) receives a PMTC President’s Award from association president Mike Millian. (Photo: John G. Smith)

“He was a tireless promoter of the industry, and our organization. His company was a true advocate of safety in the industry, and recognizing the hard work of his staff, and ensuring they were recognized,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

Harrison briefly retired from CPC Logistics but has reemerged in the trucking industry as a consultant.

Shantz joined the board of directors in 2006.

“He represented the PMTC at many industry events over the years, and spoke as an expert speaker on industry related topics, many times representing the PMTC,” Millian said. “Showing his true leadership and dedication to the association, he served almost two full terms as the chair of the PMTC, stepping in six months early when the current chair at the time had to resign, and then staying one year longer when the next in line was unable to fulfill the role on the date required. When asked to step in early, and then to stay one year longer, there was never any hesitation expressed. He simply said, yes, no problem.”

After briefly retiring from Home Hardware in 2021, Shantz has since begun driving a tanker to the U.S. Midwest.