HDMA names forum leaders

The Heavy-Duty Manufacturers Association (HMDA) – the commercial vehicle arm of the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) – has named the leaders of its Heavy-Duty Business Forum and Heavy-Duty Marketing and Sales Forum.

Walker Frankiewicz, president of Haldex Americas, is the chairman of the Heavy-Duty Business Forum, while the vice-chairman is John Coll, Allison Transmission’s senior vice-president of global marketing and sales.

Walter Sherbourne, vice-president of marketing, product management, and communication at Dayton Parts is the chairman of the Heavy-Duty Marketing and Sales Forum. Dave McCleave, Hendrickson’s aftermarket director, is vice-chairman.

“The last year threw many challenges as well as rapidly evolving changes at the commercial vehicle industry, and forums like HDBF and HDMSF help our industry leaders stay connected on all the major issues and topics at the forefront of conversations,” said Dave Giroux, HMDA’s president and COO.

The Heavy-Duty Business Forum, which played a leading role in forming the HDMA itself, is limited to 55 top executives in the heavy-duty market. The marketing and sales forum focuses on industry trends and forecasts.



