HDMA unveils executive panel for Heavy Duty Aftermarket Dialogue

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. – The Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) revealed a new executive panel of the 7th Annual Heavy Duty Aftermarket Dialogue (HDAD) Conference representing a cross section of fleets last week.

Mike Palmer, vice-president of fleet services for Estes Express Lines, Gloria Pliler, director of purchasing for Daseke, Lee Quinn, maintenance director of Point Ready Mix, Brett Wacker, vice-president of maintenance for Dart Transit Company, and Stu MacKay of MacKay & Company will discuss ‘Parts and Service: The Fleet Perspective.’

MacKay will lead the fleet executives through a discussion outlining their distinct and different sets of operating and maintenance parameters, offering diverse insights and fleet composition outlooks. The panel will address what works for them and why, in terms of technological advances in vehicles and components, component specifications, vehicle maintenance and service issues, tractor and trailer lifespans, and more. Palmer, Pliler, Quinn, Wacker, and MacKay will finish up the day-long event with the Parts and Service: The Fleet Perspective session panel.

The preceding sessions will feature individual presenters and separate distribution executive panel discussions with primary topics that include:

• The Real World View – A Global Perspective

• The Everchanging and Evolving Aftermarket

• The Global Economic Overview

• Aftermarket Industry Economy & Outlook

• Realities of Current and Future Technology on the Aftermarket

• The Changing Distribution Model – The Growing and Emerging Players

HDAD will be held on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 from 8:00am-4:00pm in the Terry Fator Theater at The Mirage in Las Vegas.