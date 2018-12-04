Healthy Trucker announces 10 Pound Challenge to start 2019

LONDON, Ont. – The Healthy Fleet 10 Pound Challenge is back.

During the months of January and February, drivers, staff, and executives from across the industry will buckle down to work towards their weight-loss goals to compete in the 2019 10 Pound Challenge.

The first 10 Pound Challenge in 2017 was one of Healthy Trucker’s most successful challenges since beginning in 2014.

Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at the company said: “We’ve seen incredible results with this type of weight-loss focused challenge, with our last one tallying over 550 pounds lost in just 8 weeks, and we’re looking to surpass that this time.”

The challenge is open to all fleets and companies involved in the trucking industry, and any individuals at those companies are welcome to join. Andrea will be leading the group through their weight loss journey by providing weight loss information, dispelling myths, and clearing confusion.

“The wellness world is really loud right now, so many companies are trying to promote a different diet or supplement that they claim is the ‘best,’ but all they’ve done is created confusion and overwhelm for those who want results. Forget about the paleo, keto, low-carb, no-carb, 2-shakes-a-day types of diets; this will be about eating enjoyable food, helping the body to function its best, and losing weight as a result.”

Glenn Caldwell, v.p. of sales for Healthy Trucker and NAL Insurance added: “We know that drivers want to improve their health, but two of the biggest barriers to doing that seem to be knowledge and accountability.” He continued, “They want to know what food they should be choosing when they are in a truck stop halfway across the country, what workouts they can do beside the truck, and they need somebody to keep them motivated so they stick to it.”

Any company or individual in the trucking industry are welcome to join in for the free challenge, with all costs covered by Healthy Trucker and NAL Insurance. If you would like to get your company involved, email info@healthytrucker.com. To sign up as an individual, go to www.healthytrucker.com.