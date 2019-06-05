Highlight Motor Group opens Chicago facility

CONCORD, Ont. – Highlight Motor Group has opened its fourth facility.

The new facility, its third in the U.S. is located in Chicago, Ill. It boasts more than 100,000 sq.-ft. of warehousing space and 15 loading docks.

President Kirk Kalinitchenko said: “We could not be more proud to announce the opening of our new location. Situating ourselves in Illinois will complement our current offices in Concord, Ont., Parsippany, N.J. and Santa Fe Springs, Calif. This is another step forward in our continued growth strategy to provide our valued customers with complete coverage and best in class service.”

Highlight will be engaging in a partnership with Import Logistics, a long-standing business specializing in warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions. In addition to sharing the customs bonded warehousing space, Highlight Motor Group will act as the in-house trucking company for Import’s customers.

“Aligning yourself with like-minded people is important when entering into any kind of partnership” explained Kalinitchenko. “Not only is Illinois the ideal location for us but Import Logistics is the ideal partner for us. Just like us, they take pride in doing great work and understand the importance of a happy customer.”

Leading the helm at this new terminal will be Paul Fries, who was named as general manager. Fries brings a wealth of cross-border and domestic freight experience to the table and is tasked with developing and managing Highlight’s new mid-west facility.

“We are excited to have Paul come on board and lead the way,” Kalinitchenko said. “He brings the right attitude, the right experience and we are confident that he and the Highlight team in place are the right people to make this expansion another success for the Highlight Group of Companies.”