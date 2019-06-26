Highlight Motor Group sponsors Bikers Battling Cancer again

CONCORD, Ont. — Highlight Motor Group is once again sponsoring the Rockin’ The Ridge – Bikers Battling Cancer event set to take place Canada Day weekend in Sundridge, Ont. This is the third annual event.

Bikers Battling Cancer was started by Don Smith who started the non-profit after his grandfather passed away from the disease and his mother battled it.

This event continues to gain traction. This year, it features a motorcycle ride, a car show, motorcycle stunt riders, rodeo games, beer gardens, live music and a live auction comprised of items donated by the groups numerous sponsors.

Highlight Motor Group said it is so proud to provide their support. President Kirk Kalinitchenko said: “Don has driven for us for four years now and I know him to be a great employee and a great man. When he approached me to help support his charity, I was more than happy to chip in. Everyone at Highlight is a big family and we back each other as best we can. I encourage everyone to go to this event. You will have a great time and it’s for such a great cause.”

Smith said that Kalinitchenko has gone above and beyond with his support.

“The new Highlight trucks were coming in and I inquired to see if I was going to get one of them,” Smith said. ” The next thing I know, I receive a phone call and it’s Kirk who says yes, of course you’re getting one and I have an idea… He went on to tell me that he would wrap this truck with the Bikers Battling Cancer branding and information. I was floored. This gesture brought tears to my eyes because I knew how much more awareness this will bring to our cause. I can’t thank Kirk enough. I presented him with a rally shirt and a leather vest with our patches on it – Kirk is now ‘Our Brother’.”