Hiring experts to take part in Women with Drive Summit in March

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada’s fourth annual Women with Drive summit will feature a panel discussion on how company branding on multiple platforms can help you recruit and retain the workforce you need.

The event is being held March 1, 2018 and hosted at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel.

The latest confirmed panel, called Outside In, includes exclusive insights from LinkedIn and Workopolis, with discussions around our industry’s efforts to attract women and non-traditional groups; how our industry is perceived; and, how we can better promote ourselves to prospective job seekers. Moderated by Sonia Straface, associate editor of Truck News and Truck West magazines, speakers for this panel include:

Andrea Ziegler, president, Workopolis; and

Lauren LaRose, senior employer brand consultant, LinkedIn.

“This panel provides a unique learning opportunity and new perspectives for the trucking industry,” said Cheryl Mercer, senior manager, programs of Trucking HR Canada. “It is no secret that our industry is facing recruitment challenges. Having these women join us to share their insights on attracting skilled workers to the industry is an exciting opportunity.”

To take advantage of early bird registration, visit https://truckinghr.com/content/2018-women-drive-leadership-summit.