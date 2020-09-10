Holiday fundraising campaign kicks off

PARK CITY, Kan. – The organization that raises funds to help truckers and their families in the U.S. and Canada has kicked off its 13th annual holiday fundraising campaign.

The Truckers Christmas Group said Thursday donations can be made through the TCGO website. Nominations for aid will be accepted from Nov. 1 until Dec. 5, it said.

Photo: TCGO

Last year, the organization delivered $14,500 to 29 families during the Christmas season.

Since its founding in 2008, the group has distributed more than $105,000 and helped 183 trucking families ease the financial burdens associated with the holiday season.

The group said its board was viewing 2020 with concern even before the Covid-19 outbreak.

“According to numbers from Broughton Capital, close to 800 trucking companies went bankrupt in the first three quarters of 2019, leaving more than 3,000 drivers without jobs,” it said.