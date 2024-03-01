Hollywood beckons. Well, casting company seeks Canadian truckers for commercial

Ground Glass casting company is seeking truck drivers aged 30 to 55 years old for a commercial.

The selected driver will receive $1,000 for a half day of filming, as well as Sleep Country Canada products.

The company is looking for short- and longhaul drivers, based in the Greater Toronto Area or Golden Horseshoe, who use a CB radio.

While no acting experience is required, drivers have to be comfortable with being filmed and interviewed on camera about the importance of a good night’s sleep to their work and safety. Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada.

If shortlisted, truckers will be notified on March 8 or earlier. The drivers must be available for a short online interview with the director on March 11 and be available for a half-day of filming between March 13 and 15.

To apply, fill out this form.