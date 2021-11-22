Hours of Service relief available in B.C. flood’s aftermath

Federally regulated carriers that are helping with B.C. flood relief will have access to a temporary Hours of Service exemption.

The exemption, outlined in Targeted Essential Freight Transport Exemption to Support the Emergency Response to the Flooding in British Columbia, is designed to help federally regulated carriers and their drivers who are moving essential supplies and equipment for the relief efforts, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The relief specifically applies to Sections 12-29 of the Hours of Service regulations. But other rules remain in place, such as requirements to monitor and manage fatigue, keep daily logbooks, and maintain records.

“There are also several conditions that must be met prior to and during the use of the exemption that carriers are strongly encouraged to review,” CTA adds.

Participating carriers will need to notify Hours of Service directors in their base jurisdiction that they want to use the exemption; list all participating drivers and vehicles; and carry a copy of the exemption in every vehicle involved.

Drivers will use the remarks section of their daily logs if they are operating under the exemption on a particular day.

Participating carriers can’t have conditional or unsatisfactory safety ratings, nor can the driver or carrier be under an out-of-service order.